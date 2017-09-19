Nebraska city sees uptick in unlicensed youths driving

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska county is seeing more juveniles driving without a proper driver’s license or permit.

Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl says there have been 10 to 15 such cases so far this year. One involved a 14-year-old who crashed into a tree in Schuyler with three other minors in the vehicle.

Nebraska has three types of permits that allow a 14-year-old to drive while accompanied by a licensed driver who’s at least 21 years old. A fourth permit allows a juvenile to drive from home to school.

Kracl says the biggest issue is parents allowing their children to drive without a license or a permit.

She says first-time offending minors can be ticketed and considered for a youth diversion program. Parents could also be charged.