Nebraska School Activities Association & U.S. Bank Name 2017-18 Believers & Achievers

LINCOLN – U.S. Bank® and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are proud to announce the 2017-2018 Believers and Achievers. Believers & Achievers is a state-wide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.
Beginning in October 2017 and continuing through March 2018, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank® to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 29, 2018.
These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2017-18 activities year and on bi-monthly posters sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches throughout the state.
All of the students nominated for the Believers & Achievers awards program represent the very best of Nebraska’s high schools.
2017-2017 Believers and Achievers Finalists
Brandon Grachek, North Platte
Ali Bartels, Gothenburg
Amber Hollister, Adams Central
Dani Carter, Alliance
Abigail Thomas, Auburn
Mary Opheim, Bennington
Riley Johnson, Bertrand
Jack Linders, Bridgeport
Akela Dramse, Cornerstone Christian
Natalie Boyd, Dundy County-Stratton
Sara Wertenberger, Falls City Sacred Heart
Sarah Qualsett, Fremont
Sheridan Blanco, Gering
Darin Archibald, Gordon-Rushville
Allie Knobbe, Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Anna Reifenrath, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Emma Arthur, Hastings St. Cecilia
Kyle Ott, Heartland
Courtney Hrnchir, Hitchcock County
Anabelle Sanko, Holdrege
Dustin Ternus, Humphrey St. Francis
Margaret Safarik, Hyannis
Aleisha McDonald, Johnson County Central
Annie Trettel, Kearney Catholic
Alex Heier, Kenesaw
Holden Christen, Lewiston
Kaylie Hill, Lincoln Northeast
Bryson Williams, Lincoln Southeast
Brock Wiese, Lindsay Holy Family
Quinten Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic
Sheldon Johnsen, Medicine Valley
Jori Peters, Mitchell
Jenna Mu, Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Witney Stanley, Omaha Central
Barbara Barrientos, Omaha South
Madilyn Hagge, Ord
Megan Helmberger, Papillion-LaVista
Taylor Skiles, Ralston
Brandon Unverferth, Raymond Central
Morgan Nibbe, Red Cloud
Megan Erickson, Rock County
Dakota Empfield, Scottsbluff
Nicole Swartzendruber, Shickley
Sophie Swanson, South Sioux City
Claire Everitt, St. Mary’s
Emma Bjork, Syracuse
Emmalee Pommer, Wakefield
Gabrielle Luehr, Wood River
