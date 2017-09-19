Nebraska School Activities Association & U.S. Bank Name 2017-18 Believers & Achievers

LINCOLN – U.S. Bank® and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are proud to announce the 2017-2018 Believers and Achievers. Believers & Achievers is a state-wide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.

Beginning in October 2017 and continuing through March 2018, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank® to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 29, 2018.

These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2017-18 activities year and on bi-monthly posters sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches throughout the state.

All of the students nominated for the Believers & Achievers awards program represent the very best of Nebraska’s high schools.

2017-2017 Believers and Achievers Finalists

Brandon Grachek, North Platte

Ali Bartels, Gothenburg

Amber Hollister, Adams Central

Dani Carter, Alliance

Abigail Thomas, Auburn

Mary Opheim, Bennington

Riley Johnson, Bertrand

Jack Linders, Bridgeport

Akela Dramse, Cornerstone Christian

Natalie Boyd, Dundy County-Stratton

Sara Wertenberger, Falls City Sacred Heart

Sarah Qualsett, Fremont

Sheridan Blanco, Gering

Darin Archibald, Gordon-Rushville

Allie Knobbe, Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Anna Reifenrath, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Emma Arthur, Hastings St. Cecilia

Kyle Ott, Heartland

Courtney Hrnchir, Hitchcock County

Anabelle Sanko, Holdrege

Dustin Ternus, Humphrey St. Francis

Margaret Safarik, Hyannis

Aleisha McDonald, Johnson County Central

Annie Trettel, Kearney Catholic

Alex Heier, Kenesaw

Holden Christen, Lewiston

Kaylie Hill, Lincoln Northeast

Bryson Williams, Lincoln Southeast

Brock Wiese, Lindsay Holy Family

Quinten Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic

Sheldon Johnsen, Medicine Valley

Jori Peters, Mitchell

Jenna Mu, Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Witney Stanley, Omaha Central

Barbara Barrientos, Omaha South

Madilyn Hagge, Ord

Megan Helmberger, Papillion-LaVista

Taylor Skiles, Ralston

Brandon Unverferth, Raymond Central

Morgan Nibbe, Red Cloud

Megan Erickson, Rock County

Dakota Empfield, Scottsbluff

Nicole Swartzendruber, Shickley

Sophie Swanson, South Sioux City

Claire Everitt, St. Mary’s

Emma Bjork, Syracuse

Emmalee Pommer, Wakefield

Gabrielle Luehr, Wood River