Police: 2 donkeys found wandering in western Omaha roadway

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two donkeys were found wandering through a western Omaha roadway.

A driver spotted the animals around 5 a.m. Monday and called emergency services, say one of the donkeys appeared to be injured.

Omaha police officers and the Nebraska Humane Society responded and remained at the scene for about an hour until the donkeys’ owner arrived.

The owners told police the donkeys were rescue animals named “Stormy” and “Zippy” and had arrived Sunday. Police say the owners lived in the area where the donkeys were found.

A Humane Society veterinarian checked the injured donkey before both were taken away.