Assault at NPHS leads to felony charge

A 16-year-old North Platte High School student is facing a felony assault charge after an incident in the bathroom at the school in late-August.
According to Investigator John Deal, on August 31 at around 10:15 a.m., an officer met with a 17-year-old male student who reported that he had been assault in the bathroom.
The victim said the other teen assaulted him, which led to visible injuries including a broken nose and a concussion.
After initial charges of 3rd-degree-assault by mutual consent were filed against the teen, Deal says the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office enhanced the charges to felony 1st-degree assault, due to the serious bodily injury suffered by the victim.
On September 19, officers located the teen suspect in the 300 block of West F Street and placed him under arrest.
He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
The Post is not naming the suspect due to his age.
Comments
Kenna says
You gotta get both sides of the story before you post stuff!! North Platte high school is nothing but a disgrace!!
Kayla says
Maybe both sides of this story need told, not just one. I’m not saying this was the way to handle any of it but there was wrong doing all around not just the one being charged.