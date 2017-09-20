Assault at NPHS leads to felony charge

A 16-year-old North Platte High School student is facing a felony assault charge after an incident in the bathroom at the school in late-August.

According to Investigator John Deal, on August 31 at around 10:15 a.m., an officer met with a 17-year-old male student who reported that he had been assault in the bathroom.

The victim said the other teen assaulted him, which led to visible injuries including a broken nose and a concussion.

After initial charges of 3rd-degree-assault by mutual consent were filed against the teen, Deal says the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office enhanced the charges to felony 1st-degree assault, due to the serious bodily injury suffered by the victim.

On September 19, officers located the teen suspect in the 300 block of West F Street and placed him under arrest.

He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The Post is not naming the suspect due to his age.