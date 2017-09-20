NPCC volleyball hosts NJCAA-DII No. 3 Central in pivotal Region IX matchup

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team will be hosting the National Junior College Athletic Association third ranked team in Division II volleyball Central Community College Lady Raiders on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Lady Raiders come into the contest with a 17-2 record having lost to #1 rated in Division II Parkland College and #2 in Division I Iowa Western Community College. The Lady Raiders are also the six-time defending Region IX Division II and District G champion.

Maeghan Pieper, who was National Player of the Week in week 2 leads the Lady Raiders in kills with 178 kills. Paxton Throne has 682 set assists, while Jessica Eurek has 273 defensive digs to lead the Lady Raiders.

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “Mary, (Young) coach of the Lady Raiders, has them ready every time they step on the floor. They have a lot of confidence riding with them right now.”

“We have to serve aggressively and pass the ball efficiently.” McCall said.

Luisa Hernandez has 207 kills to lead the Lady Knights in kills. Hernandez also leads the Lady Knights in defensive digs with 262. Carlie Wytulka has 458 set assists and Taylin McNair has 205 set assists to pace the Lady Knights. Leading the Lady Knights in blocking are middle blockers Shaylee Johnson and Aly Camacho, who have 75 and 74 total blocks respectively.

The game is designated as “Girl Scout Night”. All girl scouts, leaders, and their families will be admitted free into the game.

ESPN 1410 radio will broadcast the game. It will also be on www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed on www.npccknights.com.