Prosecutor: Shooting of robbery suspect appears justified

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County’s top prosecutor says the shooting death earlier this week of a store robbery suspect was justified and no charges are expected against the store owner who fired the gun.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says a preliminary investigation appears to show that the Bizarre Tobacco and Accessories owner shot at two people trying to rob the store Monday night. One of them, 18-year-old Jose Mario Valezquez, was killed.

Officials say the investigation into the robbery and shooting continues.