Harland Mark Morgan Jr., 76, of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Sept. 6, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mark was born on May 14, 1941, in Lebanon, Missouri, the son of Harland Sr. and Irene Rector Morgan. He was the oldest of seven children.

Mark’s father was a game warden, so the family moved around a bit. They moved to North Platte, and Mark graduated from high school there.

He was married to Lorna Hahn in 1959 in North Platte, and unto this union three children were born. Mark did a lot of things in his life, including working for a newspaper, horse racing magazine and Union Pacific Railroad.

In 1982, he was united in marriage to Karen Marston. They moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, and he went to work for Fluor-Daniel Corporation and worked on a team that developed rocket boosters used on the space shuttle. They then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he was a salesman for Steve’s Shoes.

Mark loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He was also a very avid golfer. He hunted and was an expert marksman, winning several contests and awards for his muzzle loading and shooting skills. He loved animals, especially dogs. He and Karen moved to the lake area after he retired so he could do more fishing. He liked to stay busy and worked at the bait shop near his house a couple days a week for the last few years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kerri; infant brother, Eric; and a sister, Marilyn.

Mark is survived by his wife, Karen, of the home; son, Mark Morgan of Fairmont; daughter, Lori (Carey) Howard of Tipton, Iowa; brothers, Joe Morgan of California, Barry (partner, Susan) of Florida, Rodney of Wisconsin and Rob of Kansas; a son-in-law, Randy Olsen of Ponca; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew; and other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, which is in charge of arrangements.