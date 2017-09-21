Lloyd W. Behrens, 57, formerly of Grand Island, died Sept. 12, 2017, as the result of a farming accident near North Platte.

Lloyd was born on June 16, 1960, in Omaha, the son of Robert and Martha (Behrens) Philbrick. He was raised in Stuart and graduated from Mead High School with the class of 1978.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1979-83. He was employed by CSS Potato Farms.

Survivors include his sisters and brothers, Mary (Mike) Pierson of Grand Island, Luann Goertzen of Columbus, Larry Philbrick of Plainview and Dennis Philbrick of Lincoln; nine nieces and nephews; and his farming friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Grand Island Cemetery with Daniel Naranjo officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Marine Corps and United Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island, is in charge of arrangements.