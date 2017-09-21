Nancy Kay Sitorius, 71, of Gothenburg, died Sept. 19, 2017 at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.

Nancy was born on May 30, 1946, in Gothenburg to Iver and Irene (Uhlig) Cole. They lived on the Cole family farm near Etna. She attended a one-room country school through eighth grade. She always enjoyed getting her 4-H calf ready to show. She graduated from Gothenburg High with the class of 1964.

After graduation, she went to beauty college and started her own shop, Nancy’s Beauty Salon, in 1965. She worked at her own shop for 50 years until she joined Nan’s Headhunters.

She was a member of the Cozad Gun Club, American Trapshooters Association and 4-H. Her hobbies included trapshooting, fishing, hunting, cooking and baking.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, George Wemple.

Survivors include her husband, Milton Sitorius of Gothenburg; daughter, Betty (Bill) DeNise of Yuma, Arizona; son, Don (Nanc) Sitorius of Brady; four grandsons; many great-grandchildren; brother, Kent (Elaine) Cole of Callaway; sisters, Konnie Wemple of North Platte and Judy (Darwin) Rosentrater of Haxtun, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Cozad Gun Club. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.

Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. today, Sept. 21, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, which is in charge of arrangements.