Rose Marie Vogel Blincow, 93, formerly of Arnold, died Tuesday, September 19, at Linden Court in North Platte.

Services will  be held Saturday, September 23, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Arnold. Interment will be at the Arnold Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the First Baptist Church building fund.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home.