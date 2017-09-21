Shirley J. Farley, 77, of Hershey, passed away Sept. 19, 2017, at Denver Hospice Care Center, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was born on March 26, 1940, the second child of four, to Theodore and Verna (Calhoun) Keller, in Mullen. She grew up in the Sandhills south of Valentine and graduated from Valentine High School in 1957.

Shirley married Allen D. Farley on Aug. 9, 1957. They had four children, Angie, JoAnn, Brad and Brent.

Shirley was the manager of a computer banking company in North Platte for many years. She was the first female to attain this position in the company’s history.

Shirley’s family and grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved playing cards, especially family poker games. She was an avid Husker fan and loved to watch different sports. Cooking for her family gave her great joy. She and Allen, together with family, bred and raised horses.

Shirley attended the Hershey Senior Center for many years and served on the board of directors. She made many friends there.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allen, in 1989; sons, Brad and Brent; sister, Mae Hanson; and a brother, Jack Keller.

Survivors include her children, Angela (Johnnie) Eandi and JoAnn (Jerry) Shotkoski; daughter-in-law, Charity Farley; brother, Frank Keller; brothers-in-law, Joe Hanson and George (Elsie) Farley; grandchildren, Jay Shotkoski, Nathaniel and Fisher Farley; great-grandchild, Easton Farley; special friends, Travis (Jennifer) Martin and family and Linda Shanks; and numerous other nieces, nephews and family members.

Memorials are suggested to the Hershey Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Father Josh Brown officiating. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.