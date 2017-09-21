North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (9.21.17): Can I Get a What What

Justin William Robert Covert: Contempt of Court

Matthew Elijah Huss: Fugitive from Justice (x2)

Angel Renee Lopez: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Escape (Felony)

Craig Allen Luce: Possession of Marijuana with Intent (Felony), Possession of Marijuana-More Than 1 Oz., Less Than 1 Lb. (Felony)

Nicholas Michael MacMillan: Contempt of Court (x6)

Emmett Samuel Wood: Contempt of Court

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

