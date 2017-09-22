3 Lincoln County businesses sell alcohol to minors during compliance checks

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop D – North Platte conducted alcohol compliance checks in Lincoln County during the evening

hours of Thursday, September 21, 2017.

This project was supported in whole or part by Grant # 93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

A total of ten businesses were checked. Three sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 30%. Nine of the businesses checked the minor’s ID. The businesses included convenience stores, golf courses, liquor stores, grocery stores, and hotels.

The three business which sold alcohol to a minor are:

Love’s Travel Stop #390 (North Platte)

Prairie Mart (North Platte)

Sutherland Reservoir Park (Sutherland), which also did not check ID.

This operation was done in conjunction with a special enforcement by Troop D Traffic Services. Citations or warnings were issued for Speeding (3), Lighting Violation (2), Fail to Signal (1), Texting While Driving (1), DOT Markings (1), Driving on the Shoulder (1), No License (1), No Proof of Insurance (1). Troopers also made one arrest on a warrant/failure to appear.