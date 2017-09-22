Helen Witt, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Helen was born March 5, 1930, to Carl and Luise Lehmann in North Platte, NE. She married her high school sweetheart, Randy Witt, on May 24, 1952.

Helen was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of Adah Circle and a long time member of the North Platte Opportunity Center Board. God, family and friends were important to her.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Christa Speed and her husband Terry Speed; granddaughter, Anna Speed and her fiancé Mike Faue; sister, Ruth Lehmann; sister-in-law, Linda Lehmann; and niece, Jennifer Swain and her husband Mike Swain.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Witt, and daughter, Gretchen Witt; sister, Sue Juker; brother, Carl Lehmann; and her parents.

Memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017. There will be a private burial service in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.