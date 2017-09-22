Knights volleyball drops tough Region IX-DII match to No. 3 Central

North Platte – The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II third rated Central Community College Lady Raiders came into the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Thursday night with a 18-2 record. What they found was a fired up North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team.

The s Raiders defeated the Lady Knights in four sets. 25-22, 20-25, 22-22, and 25-23.

“We played really hard against a good team tonight.” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said. “The girls battled the whole game and it just came down to a couple little situations that we let out of our hands.”

“We passed pretty well and served well and when we were aggressive we had some good things happen.” McCall said.

The Lady Raiders, now 19-2 on the season, and 2-0 in Region IX Division II play. Maeghan Pieper with 13 kills. Paxton Thone had 38 set assists and Jessica Eurek had 21 defensive digs to lead the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Knights drop to 10-11on the season, and 1-1 in Region IX Division II play.

Luisa Hernandez had 14 kills, Antonya Schaffert had 17 defensive digs, Carllie Wytulka had 24 set assists to pace the Lady Knights. The Lady Knights had a 92.4 serving percentage with 11 service aces led by Taylin McNair with three.

The Lady Knights are next in action when they travel to Sterling, Colo., to play the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen. The Lady Knights and the Plainswomen have split the two previous games this season. Game time is 7 PM CDT.