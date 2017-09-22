Minerva Gallegos, of Brule, NE, died Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at the Ogallala Community Hospital at the age of 56.

Minerva was born February 22, 1961, to Juan Francisco, Sr. and Amada Davila Gallegos in Dimmitt, TX. She grew up and attended school in Brule then married Isidro Ortiz in Ogallala, NE. They lived in North Platte, NE for a while then moved to Texas. They returned to North Platte and later divorced.

Minerva worked as a waitress and CNA most of her life but was also a roofer in Fort Worth, TX, and a qualified press operator in Lincoln, NE.

Minerva enjoyed fishing, cooking, and trying her luck at gambling. She especially enjoyed being with her family.

She is survived by her children, Isidro Ortiz, Jr. (fiancée Amanda Pratt) and Angelica Maria Ortiz Urbina (Manuel), all of Des Moines, IA; two grandchildren, Marisol Maria Ortiz and Jose Luis Ortiz; brothers, Joe (Karma) Gallegos, of Commerce City, CO, Frank (Berta) Gallegos, of Brule, Jessie Gallegos and Carlos Gallegos, of North Platte, and David Gallegos; sisters, Janie (Martin) Jehorek, of Lincoln, NE, Maria (Randall) Haessler, of North Platte, Rosie Juarez, of Odessa, TX, Clementine (Calletano) Perez, of Orange Grove, PA, and Amanda (Will) Deuerlein, of Ogallala; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other family.

Minerva was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Amada Gallegos.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Father Bryan Ernst officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. (MT) in the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial.