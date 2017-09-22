Omaha prison kitchen staffer arrested in contraband case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison system officials say a kitchen worker at the state prison in Omaha has been arrested, accused of bringing contraband into the prison.

A news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 23-year-old Tre King was arrested Friday on suspicion of obstructing governmental operations, unauthorized communications and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Officials say King was found with a cellphone in his possession inside the Omaha Correctional Center on Friday. Cellphones aren’t allowed inside the prison. Officials say prison staff had information suggesting King was involved in bringing contraband into the prison, and he was arrested after being interviewed.

The release says King was hired in June.

King remained jailed Friday afternoon and could not be reached for comment.