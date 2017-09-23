Nebraska health office warns of possible rabies exposure

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Officials in south-central Nebraska are issuing a warning about possible rabies exposure at a little league football game last weekend.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department in Holdrege says a bat that was in the area during the event in Cozad on Sunday has tested positive for rabies. The department is asking anyone who had direct contact with a bat to immediately seek medical attention and contact the health department.

Rabies is a viral disease transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal that affects people. It is almost always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear.