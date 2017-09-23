Police say Omaha bank manager lied about armed robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha bank manager has been ticketed after police say he lied about his bank being robbed.

Police say the manager of the Bank of the West branch at 85th and Dodge streets called police around 10:15 a.m. Sept. 12 and reported that a man with a gun had handed a note to a clerk demanding money.

The manager said that after getting the money, the man ran away.

Officials say the FBI Greater Omaha Bank Robbery Task Force investigated the incident and discovered that the bank had not been robbed.