LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 52-year-old bicycle rider has died after he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee near Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on a narrow paved road just south of Lincoln.

Randall Gibson was driving east on West Sprague Road when he was hit by the Jeep driven by a 66-year-old man. Gibson died at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and motor vehicle homicide.