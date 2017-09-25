Joseph Dwight Callihan, Sr., age 73 of Paxton passed away Thursday September 21, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

Joe was born on September 8, 1944 in Circleville, OH to Delmus and Georgia (Wheeler) Callihan. He grew up in Ohio, Kentucky and Kansas and worked from an early age trucking and learning the construction trade. He was an entrepreneur all his life. He married Ruth Adams on August 9, 1969 in Circleville, OH. They moved to Wellfleet in 1975 where he operated a construction business. They moved back to Ohio for a short while before returning North Platte and Sutherland where he continued Callihan Construction in 1991. He and Ruth enjoyed traveling together and he took joy in meeting strangers. He was always studying, learning and striving to better the lives of everyone around him. He had a variety of interests such as mentoring young men and helping them develop. He also began a program to donate venison to families in need. At his house, the kitchen was always open. He fed anybody and everybody. He was Papa Joe to those who knew him and will be remembered as an excellent husband, father and grandfather.

Joe is survived by his children, Ed (Arlys) Cupp of Champion, Kim (Matt) Hand of North Platte and Joe Jr. (Danita) Callihan of Paxton; grandchildren Crystal (Clifford) Lakey of Champion, Heather (Zack) True of Minden, Taylor (Katie) Cupp of Minneapolis, MN, Kelsey (Tim) Steinkraus of Champion, Derrick (Nicola) Hansen of Maywood, Amber (Chris Gosnell) Fogle of North Platte, Dustin Sherman of Columbus, OH, Justin (Courtney Widick) Callihan of North Platte, Brittany Broomfield of Omaha, Jordan Callihan of Paxton, Morayah Cupp of Champion, and Josie Callihan of Paxton; 9 great grandchildren; siblings Charles R. (Katherine) Callihan of Lewellen and James W. Callihan of Oshkosh; son-in-law Billy Hansen of Maywood; as well as numerous other family members and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Delmus and Georgia Callihan; wife Ruth; daughter Deborah Hansen; granddaughter Jennifer Hansen; sisters Irma, Alfredia, Carolyn and Genny.

Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday September 27, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with David Fogle officiating. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday September 26, 2017 with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.