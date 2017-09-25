Lancaster County treasurer makes court appearance on charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing falsified bills of sale to help customers evade taxes on the cars he sold.

53-year-old Stebbing made his first court appearance Friday to face five felony charges.

In one case, state investigators say, a buyer gave Stebbing $1,800 and a handgun in exchange for a pickup, but Stebbing signed a bill of sale listing the purchase price at $300. He allegedly told the buyer the false bill of sale was “so they don’t hose you when you plate it.”

Stebbing, a Republican and former sheriff’s deputy, has served as county treasurer since 2011. He declined to comment Friday on the case, but said he will not resign and plans to seek re-election next year.

His next court date is Oct. 30. If convicted of the charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison.