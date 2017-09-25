NPCC Lady Knights volleyball team travels to Northeastern on Tuesday

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team will look to win the season series against the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen on Tuesday, September 26, when they travel to Sterling, Colo.

The Lady Knights and the Plainswomen have split a pair of matches this season. The Plainswomen won at North Platte on August 30 in four sets. The Lady Knights defeated the Plainswomen in the Pizza Hut Invitational on September 15 in a hard fought five-set win. Northeastern holds a 41-69 lead in the all-time series record.

The Plainswomen are 10-5 on the season. Sara Antic leads the Plainswomen with 135 kills. Sofjia Pajevic has 388 set assists for the Plainswomen. Bailey Schumacher has 209 defensive digs.

The Lady Knights are 10-11 on the season.

Luisa Hernandez leads the Lady Knights in kills with 221 kills. That number is among the leaders in National Junior College Athletic Association Division II volleyball. Currently she is 16th in that category. Hernandez also leads the Lady Knights in defensive digs with 275, followed by Antonya Schaffert with 254 defensive digs.

Carlie Wytulka has 482 set assists, or 6.03 assists per set, followed by Taylin McNair with 224 set assists or 4.98 assist per set. Shaylee Johnson has 79 total blocks and Aly Camacho is right behind with 78 total blocks.

The game time for the match is at 7 pm CDT.

For livestreaming information, go to www.npccknights.com.