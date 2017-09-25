Teenage Omaha girl killed Saturday in shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage girl has died after being shot early Saturday in northeast Omaha.

Police say 15-year-old Shadaisja Hill died at a hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say she was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle following the shooting around 2:20 a.m. at 36th and Lake streets.

No arrests had been made by late Saturday afternoon, but police were searching for a 25-year-old woman believed to be the shooter.

Police reminded that public that anyone offering a tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for a $25,000 reward.