The Hot Sheets (9.25.17): Got No Choice

William Dennis Butrick: Driving Under Suspension, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Theft by Unlawful Taking

Richard Michael Giese: Theft by Deception (Felony)

Anthony Joseph Hewgley: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (2nd)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

  1. So when is enough, enough always the same people. If they aren’t learning then we aren’t hard enough give a stiffer sentence not a slap on the hand…….

