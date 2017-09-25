Winnebago Tribe hoping to reclaim land in Iowa

SLOAN, Iowa (AP) — The Winnebago Tribe is hoping to reclaim land in Iowa that was once part of its reservation in northeast Nebraska, but local hunters are concerned they might lose access.

The 1,643 acres (6648990.98 sq. meters) of land is owned by the federal government and attracts hundreds of hunters each year.

The land, which is near the tribe’s WinnaVegas Casino, was part of the Winnebago reservation when it was created in 1865. But the eastern border of the reservation was the Missouri River, which changed course over the years.

U.S. Rep. Steve King introduced a bill earlier this month to transfer the land to the Bureau of Indian Affairs where it would be held in trust for the tribe.