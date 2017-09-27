Lena Rebecca Zogg, age 78, of North Platte, NE, died Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at the Ogallala Community Hospital.

Lena was born on April 11, 1939, to Dewey and Minnie Earl in Gothenburg, NE. She grew up in the Gothenburg and Cozad area then married Fred D. Zogg, Sr. on September 22, 1954, in Cozad. They lived in several communities in Nebraska before settling in North Platte where they became members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Lena worked different jobs during her life but first and foremost, she was a wife, mom and true friend. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Fred, Jr. and wife, Terry Zogg, Charlotte Zogg, Melody and husband, Cesar Lucero, Angel Houck, and Lesa DeCent and husband, Marv Schildhauer, all of North Platte; and siblings, Bob Earl and Hazel Earl.

Survivors also include her grandchildren, Jason Zogg, Fred IV and Eva Zogg, Rebecca Zogg, Christal Zogg and Tyler, Samson and Meghan Zogg, Chelsea and Joshua Walter, Benjiman Zogg, Daniel and Stephanie Zogg, Johnny and Sara Zogg, Suzie and Dan Whitten-Zogg, Jamie and Boston Griffis, Jasmine and James Ward, Conner Pitre, Chance Houck, Rebecca DeCent, Christina DeCent and Ashley DeCent; 30 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Jersy, Bruce, Breanna, Harley, Ziva, Chevy-Ann, Tierinie, Aubrie, Hayden, Isacc, Audriella, Baby J., Aaliyah, Kailyn, Alice, Dale, Paige, Dakota, David, Shamra, Brea, Genesys, Zariah, Jayce, Noah, Cali, Willow, Dominick and Jason; as well as other family members.

Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, Sr.; parents, Dewey and Minnie Earl; parents-in-law, Frederick and Sadie Zogg; brother-in-law, Dale and wife, Pauline Zogg; and grandsons, Frederick and Jeremiah.

Cremation was chosen. A gathering of family and friends will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Inurnment will follow in the Maywood Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.