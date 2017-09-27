NP Police, LCSO investigate storage unit burglaries

During the month of September, the North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have investigated several burglaries of storage units.

Authorities say arrests have been made but it is believed that numerous other units have been burglarized and haven’t been discovered or reported. NPPD is in possession of property believed to be stolen but they are unable to identify who the owners are.

Investigator John Deal says suspects have been cutting the locks off of the units then replacing them with new padlocks to make it look as if the unit hasn’t been tampered with.

Deal says if you have a storage unit, police are requesting that you check it to ensure your property is still in place.