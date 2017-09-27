Officials: Pilot killed in Nebraska crash was from Wisconsin

AINSWORTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot killed in a northern Nebraska plane crash was from Wisconsin.

Brown County Attorney David Streich has identified the man as 69-year-old Robert Cook. He lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and also owned land in Brown County.

The plane took off Saturday morning from Ainsworth Regional Airport in Brown County. Authorities say the wreckage was found Saturday evening, just a few miles from the airport. The crash cause is being investigated.

Cook was alone in the plane.