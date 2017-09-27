Philip “Phil” L Morrell Sr., 88, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017.

Phil was born July 21, 1929, to Thomas and Ivy Morrell. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He later joined and retired from the United States Army Reserve. Phil married Rosemary Ferguson, who survives, on October 15, 1952

He and Rosemary enjoyed traveling, camping, square dancing, hiking the Arizona landscape, including multiple trips in and out of the Grand Canyon and going into the desert with their 4 wheel drive vehicle.

He is survived by three children, Philip (Susan) Morrell, Susan Morrell, and Bobbie Morrell; one grandchild, Aubrey (Robert) Morrell-Challquist and three great-grandchildren Ethan, Keaton and Elena Rosenbaum.

A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2017, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, 12004 S Spur 56A, Maxwell, NE 69151. In lieu of Memorial or flowers feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity.