Ruth Anna Yanken, age 88 of Arnold, passed away Tuesday September 26, 2017 at Lemay Health & Rehab in Ft. Collins, CO.

Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 30, 2017 at the Arnold Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until 9:00 p.m. Friday September 29, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.