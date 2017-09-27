Thomas F. “Tom” Bagnell, Jr., 78, of North Platte, passed away September 22, 2017 at Great Plains Health. He was born September 28, 1938 to Thomas F. and Virginia (Oliver) Bagnell, Sr. at Everett, Massachusetts. He graduated from Everett High School.

Tom briefly served in the United State Navy, then served in the United States Air Force until being honorable discharged in 1962. While in the Air Force he was stationed in Topeka, KS.

On November 1, 1959, Tom was united in marriage to Janice VonLehe at Linn, Kansas. The couple lived in Linn, KS, Burlington, MA and Washington, KS before moving to North Platte in 1980, where Tom was employed by the Union Pacific Fruit Express, retiring in 2004.

Tom enjoyed fishing, yardwork and their home which he built himself.

Tom is survived by his wife, Janice of North Platte; daughter, Terri (Les) Gauby of Washington, KS; sons, James (Paula) Bagnell of North Platte, Kelly (Tara) Bagnell of Sidney, NE and Curtis Bagnell of North Platte; five grandchildren, Beau, Tess, Skyler, Scott and Bailey; brothers, Joe Bagnell of Everett, MA, Edgar (Donna) Bagnell of Frankfort, KY and Bill (Sandra) Bagnell of Billerica, MA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be shared at www.capentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established in his memory. Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday September 27, 2017 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the Rev Robert Deardoff officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is care of arrangements.