Woman ordered to repay nearly $181K she stole from county

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to repay nearly $181,000 she stole from Cherry County while working as deputy county clerk.

A judge released the ruling last week in a Lancaster County lawsuit filed last year by Cherry County and its insurer against Monica Bristow.

Bristow was arrested in July 2015 and later pleaded guilty. She finished serving her prison sentence in January.

A state audit performed after Bristow’s arrest found more than 1,000 credit card transactions totaling $83,000 that appeared to be for the personal use of Bristow. Auditors also found discrepancies in claim procedures, payroll issues and county expenditures.