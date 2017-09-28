Anthony “Tony” Ponce, age 67, of Lincoln, formerly of North Platte, passed away September 25, 2017 at his home.

Tony was born November 22, 1949, in North Platte to Jess and Jennie (DeLuna) Ponce. He grew up in North Platte and attended, but often cut class from, St. Patrick’s High School. In 1968, he kidnapped and then married Judy Ramirez in Holland, Michigan. Except for a short stint in Wyoming, the couple lived and raised their children in North Platte. Tony worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 38 years, where he made many lifelong friends and learned to tolerate others with the wrong political party affiliation. Tony’s life centered around his compassionate humanitarian wife Judy, with whom he selflessly cared for others, particularly those in need. His family was his life, and he particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who taught him how to use his iphone and the joys of social media. He will be missed for his wit and willingness to open his house to family, friends, and strangers with a warm welcome and great, hot food.

Survivors include his children Laurie (Terry) Lage, and Ann Ponce, of Lincoln, Jennifer (J.J.) Caudillo of North Platte; grandchildren Tori Caudillo, Toni Caudillo, Isabel Caudillo, Ella Caudillo, Anah Caudillo, Anthony (Ashley) Cox, and Jefferson Cox all of North Platte; Emma Cox and McKinley Ponce of Lincoln; and great -grandchildren Darian, Malachi and Adriana of North Platte; siblings Robert (Dorothy) Ponce, Mary Helen Vieyra, Mary Donna Sanchez, Susan (Larry) Tridle, Randy Ponce all of North Platte; Elizabeth (Arturo) Perez of Omaha, Deborah Cano, Tim Ponce, of Lincoln, Janet (Lars) Parkhurst of Virginia Beach VA, Al Jamsay of Denver, CO; in-laws Gen Sharp and Esther Shepherd of Grand Island, Dan (Minerva) Lopez of Houston, TX, Mary (Jerry) Akins of Houston TX, Robert Ramirez of San Antonio TX, Joe (Eileen McBride) Ramirez of Omaha; best friends Fred and Janie Ovalle, of Hershey; his beloved dogs, Bambi and Otis, and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Judy Ponce; sisters Hope Jamsay and Michaelene Miller; brothers-in-law Louie Lopez and Jesse Ramirez, Dennis Shepherd; and sister-in-law Mona Layton.

Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 30, 2017 at Harvest Christian Church with Pastor Jeremy Rinke officiating. Inurnment will follow at North Platte Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.