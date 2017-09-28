Helen Maxine Lawyer Brannan, age 88, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away, Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

Helen was born July 18, 1929, at the old Wurtele Hospital in North Platte, the daughter of Kinkaid pioneers Claude and Effie (Gilmore) Lawyer. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1946 and received her degree from Central Business College in Denver in 1947. She joined Platte Valley Public Power and Irrigation in North Platte as a stenographer that same year and worked there until 1952.

Helen married Robert Attwood Brannan, son of Virgil and Garnette (Haskins) Brannan, at the First Methodist Episcopal Church in North Platte on April 18, 1948. Following Bob’s service in the Korean War, the Brannans resided in North Platte. Helen worked for the Hartford Insurance Company between 1952 and December 1954. She was then invited to become the Church Secretary for First Methodist Church in 1957 and served the church until December 1964. Helen rejoined Nebraska Public Power District in 1965 as an Executive Assistant working for Gerald Gentleman and Robert Petersen until her retirement December 31, 1989.

Helen was a 79-year member of First United Methodist Church. She was a 70-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron of Signet Chapter No. 55 in North Platte in 1964, Worthy Grand Matron of Nebraska 1980–81, district supervisor, and state parliamentarian for several years. She also wrote the 100th Anniversary History of Signet Chapter. Helen was a Past Guardian of Bethel No. 4, International Order of Job’s Daughters. She served as chaplain and parliamentarian for Sioux Lookout Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in North Platte, and was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #163, North Platte.

Helen will always be remembered for her elegance, wit, and loving kindness. She was a talented violinist and singer, and an accomplished ballroom dancer who remembered well the big bands at Jeffers Pavilion and the North Platte Canteen. She was a gifted interior designer and drafted the plans for her own home in 1960.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Debra and husband Carl Mullendore of Bernalillo, New Mexico, her sister-in-law Beverly Wilson of Kansas City, her aunt, Phyllis Lawyer of North Platte, and numerous cousins, including Vera Combs of North Platte, Marilyn Lougheed of Lacey, Washington, Garry (Ronda) Lawyer of Grant, Nebraska, Judy (Dan) Smiley of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Ken (Lynn) Gilmore of Oakdale, Minnesota, and Garnett Volkens of Rocklin, California.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert Brannan, and parents, Claude and Effie (Gilmore) Lawyer.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, ESTARL (Eastern Star Training Awards for Religious Leadership), or donor’s choice.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service with Order of the Eastern Star Rites will be held Monday, October 2, 2017, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in North Platte with Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Inurnment will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery, south of Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.