Monica Sue Guerra, age 42 of Grand Island, passed away Sunday September 24, 2017 at UNMC in Omaha.
Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday September 30, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Walker Baird officiating. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from noon until service time on Saturday at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
Leave a Reply