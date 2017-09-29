The Hot Sheets (9.29.17): Good Day for Coffee

Click Here To See Past Hot Sheets
This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.
Comments
Grinder says
Brad Paisley???