Monica Sue Guerra, age 42 of Grand Island, passed away Sunday September 24, 2017 at UNMC in Omaha.

Monica was born on June 8, 1975 in North Platte to Secilio F. and Connie (Bruce) Guerra Sr. She grew up and attended North Platte Public Schools. Monica moved to Lexington where she met and married Manuel Urbina, and later divorced. Monica moved around a lot, where she would work at and manage various McDonalds and Burger Kings. The last years of Monica’s life she settled down in Grand Island, NE where she met her special friend Mario Baladez Alevedo, who took special care of her. Monica loved her dogs, Mami, Moo-Moo and Caillou. She also loved to dance and spend time with all her family. Monica also had a special place in her heart for all babies and children.

Monica is survived by her mother Connie Guerra; sons Raymond Guerra of Grand Island and Manuel Urbina-Guerra; grandson Aalonzo Matthew-One Urbina of Des Moines, IA; a fiance, Mario Baladez Alevedo, two god-daughters Angelina and Izmerelda West all of Grand Island, NE; brothers Mario (Olivia) Guerra of North Platte and Cecil Jr. (Sanjunita) Guerra of Lincoln; sisters Vicki (Jerry) Estrada of Lincoln, Tracey (Javier) Hinjosa, Donna (Wes) Kohl, Elizabeth (Alex) Tirado, Nikki Stevens all of North Platte, Erica Davis of Cape Girardo and Jennifer Bach of Columbus; uncles Joe (Maggie) Guerra, Stan (Sue) Bruce, Darrell Bruce all of North Platte, Lupe Guerra of Minneapolis, MN, Tom (Barb) Bruce of Littleton CO; aunts Elvina (Bill) Peck, Bonnie (Don) Malcolm of North Platte, Judy Davis of Johnstown, CO, Kathy Bachtel of Venus TX, Norma (Dale) Knetter of Washburn, WI, Diane Battershell of Phoenix, AZ, Sherry (Howie) Silverman of Scottsdale, AZ; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Elijio and Mabel Guerra and Albert and Zeatha Bruce; father Secilio F. Trujillo “Buck” Guerra Sr.; son Alberto Mario Urbina; aunt Delores Lane; brothers Michael and Monolito Guerra; and a friend Wendy; and a cousin Rita.

Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday September 30, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Walker Baird officiating. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from noon until service time on Saturday at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in Charge of arrangements.