Woman charged in road rage incident that injured Lincoln man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a woman they say was in a car in Lincoln that intentionally hit a man, then sped off in a road rage incident.

It was 21-year-old Shaniece Turner’s car that hit Steven Collins on Aug. 31. Police say she had let Deaubre Gardner drive the car when the incident happened.

Gardner is charged in a warrant with first-degree assault and another count. Police have not found Deaubre.

Police say both men got out of their vehicles following a crash, then Gardner got back into Turner’s car and intentionally hit Collins, severely injuring his leg. The leg had to be amputated at a hospital.

Turner has been charged with being an accessory to a felony. She remained jailed Friday on $50,000 bond.