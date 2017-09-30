Garland man sentenced to probation for fiery crash death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Garland man who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide has been sentenced to two years’ probation.

68-year-old Gary Jacobsen was sentenced Friday in Lancaster County Count.

Prosecutors say Jacobsen was driving a truck loaded with rock on Dec. 6, when he pulled across U.S. Highway 77 just north of Lincoln and hit a southbound semitrailer. The semi rolled onto its side and erupted into flames, killing 21-year-old driver Brandon Gerdes, of Osmond.

Jacobsen was also ordered to perform 120 hours of community service in 30-hour blocks during the weeks of June 26 and Dec. 6 — the weeks of Gerdes’ birth and death.