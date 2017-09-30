Ponca State Park to celebrate 19th annual Hallowfest

PONCA, Neb. (AP) — Ponca State Park’s annual Hallowfest celebration is set for two dates next month.

The celebration will be held Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.

Now in its 19th year, Hallowfest offers a variety of fall activities, including campsite and cabin decorating contests, a pumpkin roll, pumpkin carving contest, haunted hayrack rides, seasonal crafts and more.

Tickets are required for the spooky haunted hayrack rides through the park, which are one of the event’s most popular activities. Guests can reserve tickets by calling the park at 402-755-2284 beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. Tickets often sell out within two hours.

More information on Ponca State Park’s Hallowfest activities can be found online at http://calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.