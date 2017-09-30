Task force brainstorms ideas for next high school in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents, teachers, principals and students in Lincoln are brainstorming ideas for what the local school district’s next high school should look like.

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel says the goal is to address dramatic enrollment growth at the high school level.

He says high school enrollment is at 106 percent. District officials expect another 5,000 students to enter the district in the next five years.

In addition to a new high school, the district’s 10-year plan calls for four new elementary schools and two new middle schools.

Joel says a traditional high school would cost about $80 million. He says it wouldn’t be feasible to build more than one new high school because the district wouldn’t be able to address space needs in elementary and middle schools.

