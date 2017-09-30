North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (9.30.17): Do the Math

Levi Jacob Carlton: Terroristic Threats (Felony)

Austin Michael Chiplaski: Safekeep

Robert Alan Dusek: Possession of Marijuana with Intent (Felony), Possession of Hashish (Felony), Possession of Marijuana-Over 1 Lb. (Felony), No Drug Tax Stamp (Felony)

Joshua Tyler Holmes: Resisting Arrest (Felony)

James B. Mosbarger: Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace

Gregory Scott Murdie: Possession of Stolen Property (Felony)

Rudy Lee Perdomo: Failure to Appear

Katie Rebecca Schumacher: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Iise Louise Straub: Refuse to Comply with Lawful Order, Refusal to Submit to Chemical/Breath Test, Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

