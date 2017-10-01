‘It’ edges out Tom Cruise’s ‘American Made’ to take No. 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After dipping to No. 2 last weekend, “It” has regained control of the North American box office in its fourth weekend in theaters. The movie beat out the new Tom Cruise film “American Made.”

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Stephen King adaptation took the top spot at the box office with $17.3 million.

“It” edged out last weekend’s box office champ, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and newcomer “American Made,” which essentially tied for second with $17 million apiece.

While “American Made” is earning Cruise strong praise for his portrayal of the real life TWA pilot turned drug smuggler and CIA operative, it’s also a somewhat lukewarm debut for the star.

The “Flatliners” remake also opened this weekend to little fanfare and tiny earnings with $6.7 million.