NPCC Lady Knights volleyball goes 0-4 at Johnson County Invite

Overland Park, Kan – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights finished 0-4 at the Johnson County Community College Invitational over the weekend.

The tournament draws some of the top Division II teams in the country.

In the first game of the tournament on Friday for the Lady Knights, they faced the host Johnson County Community College Lady Cavaliers. The Lady Cavaliers, perennially contend for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II crown. The Lady Cavaliers defeated the Lady Knights in three sets, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-23. Luisa Hernandez had nine kills and Amanda Kroeger added eight kills to lead the Knights. Taylin McNair had 15 set assists and Hernandez had 12 defensive digs against the Lady Cavaliers.

In the second game on Friday, the Lady Knights faced the number eight rated Cowley County Community College Lady Tigers and were defeated in straight sets 25-22, 25-22, and 25-18. Mikenna Curlee led the Lady Knights with seven kills. Carlie Wytulka added 10 set assists and Hernandez had 13 defensive digs.

The Lady Knights opened Saturday’s action of the tournament by playing the Des Moines Area Community College Lady bears and were defeated in five sets 19-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-22, and 15-5.

Hernandez had 17 kills and 23 defensive digs for the Lady Knights, followed by Neci Sundquist with 11 kills. McNair had 25 set assists.

The 12th ranked Kirkwood Community College Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Knights in four sets 25-16, 19-25, 25-11, and 25-22 in the final game of the tournament for the Lady Knights.

Hernandez and Sundquist each had 14 kills for the Lady Knights. Wytulka had 19 set assists and McNair added 18 set assists. Antonya Schaffert had 28 defensive digs in the game.

Lady Knight Head Coach said, “We played some good competition this weekend and I think we did some good things. We just let teams go on bigger runs and couldn’t keep serve.”

The Lady Knights are now 10-16 on the season. They will return to their home court on Tuesday, October 3 to face McCook Community College in a Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference matchup. The game is designated as “Pink Out Night” and “Mentoring Night”. Game time is at 7:00 p.m. CDT