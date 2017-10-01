Young hunters can compete in state skills contest

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Young hunters who have completed a hunter education course are invited to compete for prizes in a state contest.

The Nebraska Youth Hunter Education Challenge will be held at Platte River State Park near Louisville on Oct. 15. Participants must be over 11.

The simulated hunting competition includes six different events, including shotgun, muzzleloading and 3-D archery.

The setup is designed to reinforce what young hunters learned in their basic education courses.

Participants can register online . The event is sponsored by the National Rifle Association.