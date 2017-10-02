Keith LaVern Fischer, 76, of Hershey passed away September 30, 2017 at Great Plains Health. Keith was born October 20, 1940 in Paxton, NE to Herman J. and Viola Bell (Jennings) Fischer. He grew up and attended school in Paxton, and worked in the farming and ranching community around Paxton. On March 10, 1961 he married Bertha M. Ross in Hershey. Keith worked on various farms in Curtis, Lexington, Harshfield Ranch at Sutherland, Pawnee Springs Ranch at Maxwell, Zutavern Ranch at Dunning, Whitewater Ranch at Arthur, and F & W Farms at Hershey. The family moved to Hershey in 2000 with Keith retiring in 2006.

Keith especially enjoyed his family and friends, attending many sporting events of his grandkids. His hobbies included but not limited to hunting and fishing, and horses were always an important part of his life. After retirement his special pets were his donkeys and dogs, and he and Bertha looked forward to vacationing in Phoenix, AZ.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Bertha of Hershey; children, Patricia (Raymond) Napoleon of Phoenix, AZ, Darrell (Rose Ann) Fischer of Keystone, Wade (Dennelle) Fischer of Harrison, and Mickey (Marti) Fischer of Cozad; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Mae Valla of Chappell; brother, Harold LeRoy Fischer of North Platte; aunt, Gayle Wid of Paxton; uncle, Robert (Phyllis) Wid of Axtell; sister-in-law, Leona Hoatson of North Platte; special friends, Chubby and Sharon Dailey; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Ralph Dwain, and Terry Lee; and a sister, Mary Ann Fischer.

Memorials may be made to the Hershey Fire Department or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with David Knight officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Wednesday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements. Family will be receiving friends and family 5:00 p.m. – 7:00p.m. Wednesday.