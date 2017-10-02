NP man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend with unopened can of beer

A North Platte man is facing a felony domestic assault charge after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

On September 30, at around 5:37 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North Bicentennial on the report of an assault that had taken place earlier.

Officers met with a 49-year-old female who alleged that she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Marcos Escarsega.

According to Investigator John Deal, the female told officers that she had been in a vehicle with Escarsega when they became involved in an argument.

She told police that Escarsega had struck her in the face with his fist, then struck her in the face with an unopened can of beer.

Deal says the woman had a tooth knocked out and visible injuries to her face.

Officers located Escarsega at a residence in the 600 Block of South Sioux Meadow Lane and placed him under arrest.

He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged with felony 1st-degree domestic assault.