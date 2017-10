OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver in central Omaha.

The accident occurred around 4:50 a.m. Monday. Officers dispatched to the scene found the injured man near the curb in the northbound lanes of 72nd Street.

Police say the man was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police identified him as 34-year-old Anh Tuan Phan, who lived in Omaha.

No arrests have been reported.