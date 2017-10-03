Authorities say body of missing Atkinson motorcyclist found

ATKINSON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a missing Atkinson man at the site of a motorcycle crash.

Officials say the crash site was discovered Friday about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Atkinson by a person moving cattle. Authorities identified the body as that of 69-year-old Warren Wondercheck, who’d been reported missing Aug. 23.

Authorities say the motorcycle had been northbound on Nebraska Highway 11 when it ran off the roadway, went airborne and struck a tree.

An autopsy has been ordered.